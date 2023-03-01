Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 10:03PM PST until March 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers continuing. Little additional accumulation
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.