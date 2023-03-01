Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
March 2, 2023 7:27 AM
Published 10:03 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 10:03PM PST until March 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers continuing. Little additional accumulation
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content