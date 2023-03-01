Skip to Content
today at 11:12 PM
Published 1:26 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers continuing. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high
as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be 1500 to 2500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

