Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers continuing. Additional snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches. Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high

as 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be 1500 to 2500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.