Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 2:14AM PST until March 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24

inches above 5500 feet with at least 3 inches above 4000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snowfall is expected through

this morning. The snow level will rise to 4500 feet

early this morning, then fall below 3000 feet by afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.