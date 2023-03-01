Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 2:14AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches above 5500 feet with at least 3 inches above 4000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall of 2 to 4 inches per hour
between 4 AM and 7 AM. The snow level will rise to 4500 feet
early this morning, then fall below 3000 feet by afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.