Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:13PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

above 3500 feet remain possible through this afternoon.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert including the Mojave Preserve…

Halloran Summit…and Mountain Pass.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.