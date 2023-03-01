Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be 1500 to 2500 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.