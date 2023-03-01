Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be 1500 to 2500 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

