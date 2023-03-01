Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch above
4500 feet and 2 to 3 inches on the highest peaks. Winds
gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level be 2000 to 3000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.