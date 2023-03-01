Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch above

4500 feet and 2 to 3 inches on the highest peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level be 2000 to 3000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.