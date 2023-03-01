Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Inland Empire above 2000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered snow showers are possible near
the foothills in the afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.