Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:26PM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Inland Empire above 2000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered snow showers are possible near

the foothills in the afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.