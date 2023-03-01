Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 2:14AM PST until March 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A snow level near 4000 to 4500 feet will

fall to around 2500 feet by late morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.