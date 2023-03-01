Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 2:14AM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
above 4500 feet and around 6 inches on the highest peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will rise to around 4500
feet early this morning, then fall to around 2500 feet by early
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.