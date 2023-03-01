Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 2:14AM PST until March 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Inland Empire above 2000 feet.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered snow showers are possible near
the foothills in the afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

