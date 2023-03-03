Wind Advisory issued March 3 at 1:18PM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.