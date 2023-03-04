Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:20PM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected. Peak gusts to 60 mph near the San Gorgonio Pass

and on the desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced

briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.