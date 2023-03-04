Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 9:17PM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced
briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.