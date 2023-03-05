Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 11:27AM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusts up to 70 mph possible over high elevation peaks and
ridges.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and Western Mojave
Desert of San Bernardino County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds will make driving difficult for
motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers, especially
traveling along Highway 395. Periods of blowing dust will also
be possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.