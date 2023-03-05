Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 2:24AM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, mainly near the mountain
slopes.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced
briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.