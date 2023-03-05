Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 2:24AM PST until March 6 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced
briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.