Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
March 6, 2023 1:42 AM
Published 4:37 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 4:37PM PST until March 6 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced
briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content