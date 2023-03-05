Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 4:37PM PST until March 6 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Visibility can be reduced briefly in areas of blowing dust and sand. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

