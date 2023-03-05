Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 6:43AM PST until March 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Local gusts up to 70 mph over exposed peaks and ridges.

* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley and the western

Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for

motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds

could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong crosswinds will occur on US 395 in

the Owens Valley and western San Bernardino County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.