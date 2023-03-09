Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 12:44AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park, Western and
Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Patchy blowing dust could impact travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Greatest impacts to US-395 will be from
Owens Lake southward where strong crosswinds can be expected.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

