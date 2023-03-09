Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 9:42PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along
the desert slopes of the mountains into adjacent desert areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.