Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 12:25PM PST until March 11 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.