Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:27 AM
Published 2:53 AM

Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 2:53AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected along
the desert slopes of the mountains into adjacent desert areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content