Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 5:08AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park, Western and
Eastern Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Patchy blowing dust could impact travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Greatest impacts to US-395 will be from
Owens Lake southward where strong crosswinds can be expected.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.