Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 5:08AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park, Western and

Eastern Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Patchy blowing dust could impact travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Greatest impacts to US-395 will be from

Owens Lake southward where strong crosswinds can be expected.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.