Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 2:01AM PST until March 12 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert of San
Bernardino County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for
motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers.Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.