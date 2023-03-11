Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 2:01 AM

Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 2:01AM PST until March 12 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert of San
Bernardino County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for
motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers.Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content