Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 2:01AM PST until March 12 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers.Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

