Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 6:51PM PST until March 12 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust and sand could
briefly limit visibility for drivers in the northern Coachella
Valley
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

