Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 8:26PM PDT until March 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected Tuesday afternoon,
and again midday Wednesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.