Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 8:26 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 8:26PM PDT until March 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds expected Tuesday afternoon,
and again midday Wednesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content