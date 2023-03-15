Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 3:38PM PDT until March 15 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM MST /645 PM PDT/.
* At 338 PM MST /338 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.
This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 148.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.