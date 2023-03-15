Skip to Content
March 16, 2023 12:12 AM
Published 4:25 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 4:25PM PDT until March 15 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 425 PM MST /425 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
moving away from Needles. Very heavy rain fell in Needles, and
multiple exit ramps off Interstate 40 are flooded.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 148.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

