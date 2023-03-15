Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 4:41PM PDT until March 15 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 441 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Amboy. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Amboy and Amboy Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

