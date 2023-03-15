Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 5:27PM PDT until March 15 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 527 PM MST /527 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated more

thunderstorms moving into Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Needles, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following roads…

Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 148.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.