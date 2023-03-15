Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 5:27PM PDT until March 15 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 527 PM MST /527 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated more
thunderstorms moving into Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 148.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

National Weather Service

