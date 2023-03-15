Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 6:20PM PDT until March 15 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM MST /930 PM PDT/.

* At 620 PM MST /620 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain

gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca, Wikieup, Topock and Needles.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.