Flash Flood Warning issued March 15 at 6:39PM PDT until March 15 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM MST /745 PM PDT/.
* At 639 PM MST /639 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated that the
thunderstorms producing the heavy rain across the warned area have
decreased. However, between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Arizona Village and Mohave Valley.
This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 140 and 148.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.