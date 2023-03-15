Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 15 at 4:39PM PDT until March 15 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 438 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just west of

Amboy, or 28 miles northeast of Twentynine Palms, moving east at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Amboy and Amboy Road.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.