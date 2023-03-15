Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 1:07PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 107 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, or near Lake Arrowhead,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Skyforest, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hiwy 330 Between San

Bernardino And Running Springs, Rimforest, Hwy 173 Between Lake

Arrowhead And Hesperia, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear,

Hwy 18 Between San Bernardino And Crestline, Cedar Glen, Twin Peaks

and Green Valley Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.