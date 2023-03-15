Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 4:05PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 405 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Brawley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Imperial and Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 62 and 65.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a beuilding.