Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 4:18PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 418 PM MST/418 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Algodones Dunes, or 18 miles northwest of Somerton,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Gordon’s Well and Algodones Dunes.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 66 and 90.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 47 and 51.

CA Route 98 near mile marker 57.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.