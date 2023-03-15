Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 4:33PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 428 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain and small hail

over Banning was moving east through the Pass at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain hazard for motorists on I-10 through the Pass.

Locations impacted include…

Banning, Cabazon, Desert Hot Springs, Whitewater, the Morongo Indian

Reservation, and Interstate 10 through the Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.