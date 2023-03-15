Special Weather Statement issued March 15 at 4:55PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 455 PM MST/455 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Martinez Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 92 and 94.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 49 and 83.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.