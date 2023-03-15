Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 1:36PM PDT until March 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

