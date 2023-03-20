High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 1:30PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will

continue for late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not quite

as strong.

Use caution if you must drive.