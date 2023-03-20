High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 1:30PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will
continue for late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not quite
as strong.
Use caution if you must drive.