High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 1:30PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will
continue for late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not quite
as strong.
Use caution if you must drive.

