High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 4:45AM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will

continue for late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not quite as

strong.

Use caution if you must drive.