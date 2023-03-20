High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 9:13PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 65 to

75 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Areas near the desert

foothills in the Lucerne Valley could see damaging wind gusts

over 80 mph.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

due to dangerous cross winds, and locally reduced visibility in

blowing dust and sand.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will

continue for late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not quite

as strong.

Use caution if you must drive.