High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 9:13PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph

expected, becoming southwest.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will turn southwest and weaken

temporarily after frontal passage late morning, then increase

from the southwest once again in the evening but not quite as

strong as the morning winds.

Use caution if you must drive.