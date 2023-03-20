Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 1:23PM MST until March 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 11 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.