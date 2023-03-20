Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 2:36AM MST until March 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from
noon to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.