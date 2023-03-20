Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 2:36AM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take action to secure trash cans…lawn

furniture…and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.

Boaters in should use extreme caution when venturing onto area

lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake

water rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which

may tip or swamp smaller craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.